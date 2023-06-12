GM grants $300k to Michigan group for new youth workforce and entrepreneurship development program

The General Motors logo is displayed at the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant in Hamtramck, Mich., Jan. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

DETROIT – GM announced a $300,000 grant to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan (BGCSM) last week to launch the organization’s new entrepreneurship development program.

The new design industry club will focus on graphic design, illustration, animation, automotive, interior, and shoe and apparel design. GM said the grant is to demonstrate the company’s commitment to empowering Detroit-area youth.

The program will launch in the summer of 2023.

“Inspiring creative minds at a young age fuels every industry,” Senior Vice President of Global Design at General Motors, Michael Simcoe said. “On behalf of everyone at GM, we’re thrilled to grow our support to BGCSM through this new design industry club. Our goal is to encourage Detroit youth to see themselves in a creative career, while providing them with real-world insight and experience.”

“BGCSM’s goal when we launched the industry club in 2020 was to create a pipeline of talent to increase the workforce in metro-Detroit, and we’re grateful for General Motor’s generous contribution to help us make this vision a reality,” said president, and CEO of BGCSM Shawn H. Wilson. “Built on the success of previous programs like Fashion Industry Club or the e-sports and gaming industry club, this initiative will provide programs, and projects that introduce youth to a variety of ways that design are currently being used in the workforce.”

The design industry club programs and activities will introduce over 250 youth to several elements of the design industry, and will include field trips and master classes in its first year. Fifty youth will receive paid workforce opportunities to build skills in shoe and apparel design, automotive design, and interior design.

The BGCSM’s initiative is to address poverty through creating economic mobility, a positive community impact, and an opportunity for advancement for youth and their families.

The first design industry club cohort, launching in July 2023, is currently full, but those interested in more information or signing up for future programs can click here.