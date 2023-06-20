8 Michigan prison workers, including former warden, nurse, charged in 2019 inmate death

Eight prison workers, including a former warden and nurse, have been charged by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the 2019 death of an inmate.

The charges came on Tuesday (June 20) when Nessel charged eight current and former employees of the Alger Correctional Facility with felony counts related to the in-custody death of former inmate Jonathan Lancaster.

Those facing charges are four registered nurses who attended to Lancaster in his final days; two corrections officers present at his time of death, and both former acting Warden Scott Sprader and Assistant Deputy Warden Benny Mercier.

The State alleges that Lancaster stopped eating and drinking while incarcerated at Alger Correctional Facility. He was placed in an observation cell and in restraints, where he remained until his death three days later.

Despite Lancaster’s weight loss of 50 pounds in 15 days, he received no emergency medical attention until he died.

“This death was a preventable tragedy that played out over days and under the defendants’ supervision,” said Nessel. “These are serious and numerous charges that reflect the broad culpability the defendant’s shoulder in the death of Johnathan Lancaster. The eight defendants had a responsibility for the care and well-being of those in their custody, and my office will continue to rigorously pursue accountability when that is not met.”

The charges that Nessel issued Tuesday were: