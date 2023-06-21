BCI Foods Inc. recalls over 13K pounds of chicken noodle soup products sold in Michigan, other states

About 13,561 pounds of chicken noodle soup products sold in Michigan, California, Tennessee, and Minnesota have been recalled by BCI Foods Inc.

The recall occurred Tuesday (June 20) by BCI Foods Inc., the importer of record located in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, Canada, as the soup was not presented for import reinspection into the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS).

The recall consists of :

10.5-oz can of “Tasty kitchen chicken noodle condensed soup product of Canada 45% less sodium than the regular tasty kitchen chicken noodle condensed soup*” and with best before dates of 2024 no 01 and 2024 no 09 and lot codes 76222305 and 76222313.

10.5-oz can of “Tasty Kitchen Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup” with a best-before date of 2024 no 07 and lot code 59222311.

The products being recalled bear Canadian establishment number EST.142 printed on the can. Those items were shipped to distributors in Michigan, California, Minnesota, and Tennessee.

FSIS was notified by an important broker that canned chicken soup products imported from Canada were not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

The concern is that some products may be in customers’ pantries. If you were a customer who did purchase the specific chicken noodle soup, officials are urging you to discard them immediately.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Marco De Palma, VP of Sales, BCI Foods Inc., at 450-796-3210 or visit http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.