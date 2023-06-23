Warren man still missing more than 2 weeks after disappearance

WARREN, Mich. – A Warren man who disappeared more than two weeks ago still has not been found.

James Wilkins went missing June 8 in the area of Frazho and Hayes roads in Warren, according to authorities. He has not been seen since.

Wilkins is described as being 6 feet tall and weighing 225 pounds.

Crime Stoppers and Warren police are holding a news conference at 2 p.m. Friday, June 23, to provide details about the case.

“Many times, somebody in the public has information and is reluctant to come forward,” Warren police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said. “It is our hope that today’s press conference will generate information for our detectives to follow up on.”

Anyone who has seen Wilkins or has information about his disappearance is asked to call police at 586-574-4781 or 586-574-4780. Callers should reference report No. 230031818.