Man faces felony murder charges nearly 12 years after woman shot, killed in Lapeer County

LAPEER COUNTY, Mich. – A Utah man is facing murder charges nearly 12 years after a woman was shot and killed in Lapeer County, according to prosecutors.

Chadwick Shane Mobley, 42, is facing felony murder charges in the 2011 murder of Andrea Eilber in Lapeer County.

Eilber was shot in the head at the home of a relative in 2011. Evidence found at the scene was tested for DNA during the initial investigation, and again in 2022 when the case was renewed. The DNA was linked to Mobley, who was living in Utah.

Prosecutors said Mobley fled his home after being questioned by Michigan State Police. He was taken into custody on Wednesday, June 28, by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department in Libby, Montana.

He will be transferred to Michigan to face the following charges:

One count of first-degree murder (a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole).

One count of felony murder (a felony that carries a life sentence without the possibility of parole).

One count of felony firearm (a two-year felony).

“I appreciate the hard work and coordination between the Michigan State Police, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department and law enforcement agents in Utah who helped facilitate this arrest,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My department remains committed to seeking justice for crime victims, regardless of how long it takes to receive it.”

A court date has not been set.