Amber Alert: 2-year-old girl still missing; man arrested in St. Clair Shores

Wynter Smith still missing; man in custody

Ian Vickers, Producer

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Wynter Smith (WDIV)

DETROIT – A 2-year-old girl from Lansing is still missing and a man has been taken into custody after an Amber Alert was issued early Monday morning.

Wynter Smith, 2, was believed to be with a 26-year-old man who has ties to the Detroit area. Police announced around 5:50 a.m. Monday, July 3, that the man had been arrested in St. Clair Shores.

Smith still has not been found, according to authorities.

The Lansing Police Department posted photos of the pair on its Facebook page, along with this post:

