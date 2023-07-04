Firework explosion kills West Michigan woman, injures 9 other people

A firework exploded in a neighborhood in Park Township, Michigan, on July 3, 2023, killing a woman and injuring nine other people. Image provided by the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An exploding firework killed a Michigan woman and injured nine other people late Monday night in Ottawa County.

According to the county sheriff’s office, a firework exploded at around 11:09 p.m. Monday, July 3, in a neighborhood on Main Street in Park Township. The explosion injured 10 people, one fatally.

A 43-year-old Holland, Michigan woman was declared dead at the scene, officials said. EMS arrived at the scene, found her unresponsive, and attempted to administer life-saving care before pronouncing her deceased.

Nine other people were hospitalized with varying injuries, some minor and some critical. The identities and ages of those injured were not provided by police.

Authorities say that several nearby homes and vehicles were also damaged in the explosion. It was not said what type of firework exploded or why.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office identified the incident as an “accidental death.”

The explosion is still under investigation. Police encourage anyone with information to contact them. Their general contact number (non-emergency) is 616-738-4000.

More images from the scene can be found below.

