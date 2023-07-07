🔒 Editor’s pick: Some favorite MIPics submitted by you this week

It’s time to check in on MIPics!

With clearer air and some wet weather this week, our skies and grasses have been looking bright and lush -- at least, according to our Insiders’ photo submissions.

It’s always a treat to check out the sights you saw and pets you captured each week. (I think the fish flies count as pets for many of you on the east side right now.)

Our Insiders share it all: from pictures of pets and wildlife, to storm damage, to community events, and even food. We want to see how things are wherever you are, so feel free to share your favorite moments with MIPics anytime!

Here are some MIPics favorites from the past week. ⬇️

Ken Chadwick Double rainbow out here in Ypsilanti after a torrential rain shower!! 1 day ago 0 Detroit

Ken Chadwick Looks like smokeless REAL blue sky out at Lilly Park out here in Ann Arbor!! Jul 1, 2023 0 Detroit

Mitch and Marcy It’s always a good day to visit the Carl Milles fountain at Cranbrook Art Museum! 1 day ago 0 Bloomfield Hills

Click here to share a picture or video to MIPics.

And don’t forget, we’re also using MIPics as a way for you to track your progress with our Michigan Summer Bucket List! Have you crossed any items off your list yet?