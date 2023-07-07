Girlfriend charged for shooting, killing boyfriend at Red Roof Inn motel in Warren

A 32-year-old woman has been charged and arraigned with the shooting and killing of her boyfriend at the Red Roof Inn motel in Warren.

The shooting occurred Thursday (July 6) after Tyiese Faith Roscoe of Warren and her boyfriend argued in their motel room where they lived together.

Officials say Roscoe shot the victim in the chest at close range during the argument.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Domestic violence infiltrates the very fabric of our society, shattering lives and leaving irreversible scars,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. “This case shows that domestic violence knows no boundaries. We will seek justice for the victim and hold the perpetrator accountable.”

Roscoe was charged with second-degree murder (Life felony) and felony firearm (A mandatory two-year felony).

She was charged Friday (July 7), and her bond was set at $1 million cash/surety. Upon her release, she must wear a GPS tether.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Tuesday (July 18) at 8:45 a.m., and the preliminary exam is scheduled for Tuesday (July 25) at 8:45 a.m.