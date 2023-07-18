Warren passes 1st anti-discrimination ordinance that excludes religious orgs

Judge rules in favor of Warren City Council, earning them another legal victory over Fouts on budget

WARREN, Mich. – The Warren City Council announced Tuesday that it passed the city’s first anti-discrimination ordinance, but clarifies that the law does not apply to businesses owned by religious institutions or organizations.

The ordinance prohibits discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and public services. It specifically bans discrimination based on age, ethnicity, disability, education, familial status, gender expression, gender identity, height, marital status, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, and weight.

However, the ordinance grants protections to organizations and individuals for expression and “religious freedom to comply with court cases protecting First Amendment rights.” The religious protections added by the Warren City Council are required, due to a recent ruling in the Supreme Court .

In a lawsuit filed by Christian web designer Lorie Smith, the court ruled that Christian designers can refuse to work for same-sex weddings -- even though the man Smith named as the reason for filing the lawsuit said he never requested that service from Smith.

Warren’s ordinance was reportedly proposed by City Council President Patrick Green after the Bangladeshi Association of Michigan claimed their permit for a festival was denied because a city official said there would be no “ethnic” festivals. Green then asked the council for a motion to request an anti-discrimination act that’s similar to acts in surrounding communities.

“I commend my colleagues for joining me to swiftly pass this long-overdue legislation that brings Warren into the 21st century,” Green said. “This ordinance will help us increase the transparency and accountability that our residents and businesses expect from city government. There is simply no excuse for the third largest city in Michigan not to have an anti-discrimination law.”

The ordinance allows individuals affected by discrimination to file complaints and civil lawsuits for injunctive relief and/or damages against those who violate the ordinance. Still, the ordinance protects religious individuals in the creative industry from facing fines or punishment.