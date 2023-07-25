Ford, GM and Stellantis commit to vehicle reveals at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

In a photo provided by Ford, Linda Zhang, F-150 Lightning chief engineer, explains details of Ford's first all-electric truck at the reveal of the vehicle at Ford headquarters in Dearborn, Mich., Wednesday, May 19, 2021. the pickup will be able to travel up to 300 miles per battery charge, thanks to a frame designed to safely hold a huge lithium-ion battery that can power your house should the electricity go out. Going from zero to 60 mph (97 kilometers per hour) will take just 4.5 seconds. (Eric Perry/Ford via AP)

The Detroit Big 3 automakers will host vehicle reveals at the Detroit Auto Show this fall.

The Detroit Auto Show runs from Sept. 13 - 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Big 3 will host a total of six reveals during the show’s media preview days on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.

“We are thrilled by the tremendous support of our hometown Detroit Three in bringing these exciting reveals and their products and vehicle activations to the show,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott. “We expect the momentum created by these unveilings to generate outstanding media and consumer attendance and interest.”

The Detroit Auto Show returns this year with a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track that will feature a wide range of EV vehicles. The show also includes a first-time, two-day Mobility Global Forum that will spotlight leading voices in the mobility space, including top officials from industry and government.

Public Show, Technology Days and Charity Preview tickets are on sale now at naias.com/buy-tickets.