Ford, GM and Stellantis commit to vehicle reveals at 2023 Detroit Auto Show

The Detroit Big 3 automakers will host vehicle reveals at the Detroit Auto Show this fall.
The Detroit Auto Show runs from Sept. 13 - 24 at Huntington Place in Detroit. The Big 3 will host a total of six reveals during the show’s media preview days on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14.
“We are thrilled by the tremendous support of our hometown Detroit Three in bringing these exciting reveals and their products and vehicle activations to the show,” said Detroit Auto Show Chairman Thad Szott. “We expect the momentum created by these unveilings to generate outstanding media and consumer attendance and interest.”
The Detroit Auto Show returns this year with a new Powering Michigan EV Experience indoor track that will feature a wide range of EV vehicles. The show also includes a first-time, two-day Mobility Global Forum that will spotlight leading voices in the mobility space, including top officials from industry and government.
Public Show, Technology Days and Charity Preview tickets are on sale now at naias.com/buy-tickets.