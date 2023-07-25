Mega Millions jackpot rises to $820 million ahead of Tuesday’s drawing

The Lottery’s Mega Millions jackpot rose to $820 million ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing after no one the jackpot last week.

Tuesday night’s drawing, which would yield a $418 million cash prize, will be the 28th drawing since the last jackpot was won. If someone wins tonight’s drawing, it would be the second largest Mega Millions jackpot drawn this year behind a $1.248 billion prize won in Maine.

The last Mega Millions jackpot won in Michigan was the largest in state history, and the sixth largest in U.S. history. That $1.05 billion jackpot from January 2021 was won by an Oakland County lottery club.

Over one million tickets have been sold for Tuesday night’s drawing.