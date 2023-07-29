National Chicken Wing Day 2023: Where to score discounts, deals in Metro Detroit

National Chicken Wing Day is Saturday and there are several spots offering free wings or discounts to celebrate.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Dine-in customers can get a free order of six wings with any $10 purchase on July 29.

Hooters

Dine-in customers can get a buy-10, get-10 deal on any style of chicken wings on July 29.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is offering a 10-piece order of wings for $7.99 with code TENBW7.

Wingstop

Customers can get five wings for free on purchases made through the Wingstop website or app with code FREEWINGS.

Bonchon

Bonchon is offering the Try Tri Sampler, which comes with 15 wings and large fries for $23.99.

Detroit Wing Co.

The Detroit Wing Co. is offering 89-cent wings all day on July 29, 2023. No code is needed. The offer is valid in-store, app, online, and phone orders.

Wing Snob

Wing Snob is offering a free 6-piece order of traditional wings for Snob Perks members. No purchase is necessary.

Heritage Farm at Kroger

A 40oz bag of Heritage Farm bone-in, skin-on chicken party wings is currently priced at $4.99 down from $13.99.

Where is your favorite spot to grab chicken wings? Let us know in the comments