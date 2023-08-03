Michigan foster care home accused of letting man burn to death in ‘scalding hot’ bathtub water

A temperature test conducted on bathwater used at a Grand Rapids adult foster care home on Feb. 21, 2022, according to a lawsuit.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A lawsuit has been filed against a Michigan foster care home, alleging that a resident was left alone to burn to death in “scalding hot” bathtub water.

The lawsuit says Robert Hoffman was a resident at a Grand Rapids adult foster care home for people with mental disabilities. The foster care home is operated by Thresholds, Inc.

Employees of the home filled Hoffman’s bath with “scalding hot water” on the morning of Feb. 21, 2022, according to the lawsuit. He was left alone in the bath for “a prolonged period of time,” the lawsuit says.

When employees returned, Hoffman was in a fetal position and making a choking noise, according to the allegations.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe burns all over his body, and later died from his injuries, the lawsuit says.

“Despite the claims of the staff member in charge of bathing Robert that day that his bath water was lukewarm, later police investigations discovered that temperature of the bath water was 128 (degrees), despite the legal maximum water temperature being 105-120 (degrees),” the lawsuit reads.

Marko Law, PLLC and Warner Norcross + Judd LLP announced the lawsuit against Thresholds on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. It will be filed in Kent County Circuit Court.

Hoffman had severe autism, cerebral palsy, and cognitive impairments that caused him to depend on staff members for basic day-to-day tasks, according to the release.

“Thresholds had a duty to protect Robert, as one of society’s most vulnerable members, and it plainly failed to do so,” the release states.

You can view the lawsuit below.