Indiana man faces federal charges for threatening Michigan election worker

DETROIT – An Indiana man is facing federal charges for allegedly threatening a Michigan election worker.

Andrew Nickels, 37, of Carmel, Indiana, made an initial appearance in federal court in Detroit on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

Prosecutors said Nickels called the clerk of a municipality in Michigan and left a threatening voicemail.

Prosecutors said the voicemail stated, in part, “We’re watching your…mouth talk about how you think that there’s no irregularities…[Y]ou frauded out America of a real election…Guess what, you’re gonna pay for it, you will pay for it...[T]en million plus patriots will surround you when you least expect it, and your little infantile Deep State security agency has no time to protect you because they’ll be bought out and we’ll [expletive] kill you…[Y]ou will [expletive] pay for your [expletive] lying ass remarks…We will [expletive] take you out. [Expletive] your family, [expletive] your life, and you deserve a [expletive] throat to the knife…Watch your [expletive] back…watch your [expletive] back.”

Nickels has been charged with one count of making a threatening interstate communication. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

Contact your local FBI office and request to speak to an election crimes coordinator to report suspected threats or violent acts.