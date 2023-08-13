Sterling Heights police say teen driver fleeing police caused crash that killed 1, hospitalized 2

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Sterling Heights woman was killed and two other people, including a 2-year-old boy, are hospitalized after a teen driver fled police, ran a red light, and crashed into their vehicle, according to police.

Police said Sterling Heights officers attempted to stop a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 16-year-old boy at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, in the area of Van Dyke Avenue and 15 Mile Road.

The teen fled police and ran a red light at Metropolitan Parkway and struck a black GMC Terrain, which was traveling through the intersection east on Metropolitan Parkway, according to police.

A 34-year-old man, 31-year-old woman, and their son, a 2-year-old boy, were inside the GMC Terrain. All three are from Sterling Heights. They were transported to an area hospital.

The 31-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the hospital. The 34-year-old man and 2-year-old boy are both in critical condition.

Police said the driver of the Chevrolet Equinox is a 16-year-old from Detroit. He was not injured in the crash and has been taken into custody, according to police.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sterling Heights Investigations Bureau at 586-446-2825.

Police are not releasing any other information at this time.