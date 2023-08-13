Target stores in Michigan will let shoppers add Starbucks to drive-up orders

Grabbing some Starbucks before you wander around Target is all part of the experience.
Well, now, you can get that experience without even leaving your car. Target will now allow shoppers with drive-up orders to add a Starbucks purchase to be delivered to their car via Target’s app.
In a press release, Target said the ability to add a Starbucks menu item to a drive-up order was the most requested feature. Target worked with Starbucks to develop this new option and then tested it out at certain stores.
How it works
After a shopper receives a notification that their drive-up order is ready, they will indicate that they are en route in the Target app. This is when the shopper will receive an option to add an order from the Starbucks menu.
- The guest will receive a prompt to place an order from the Starbucks full menu. Upon making their Starbucks selections, they will click “Add for Drive Up” and pay for the order.
- Once the guest completes the Drive Up check-in process and indicates “I’m on my way,” a Starbucks barista located within the participating Target store prepares the order. This includes packaging food and beverage items to ensure their safe transport, such as drink stoppers to securely seal lid openings.
- The guest parks in the designated Drive Up parking area and taps “I’m here” in the Target app. A Target team member then delivers the freshly prepared Starbucks order — along with the guest’s Drive Up purchase — to their car.