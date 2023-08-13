Target stores in Michigan will let shoppers add Starbucks to drive-up orders

FILE - The Starbucks sign is displayed in the window of a Pittsburgh Starbucks, Jan. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Grabbing some Starbucks before you wander around Target is all part of the experience.

Well, now, you can get that experience without even leaving your car. Target will now allow shoppers with drive-up orders to add a Starbucks purchase to be delivered to their car via Target’s app.

In a press release, Target said the ability to add a Starbucks menu item to a drive-up order was the most requested feature. Target worked with Starbucks to develop this new option and then tested it out at certain stores.

How it works

After a shopper receives a notification that their drive-up order is ready, they will indicate that they are en route in the Target app. This is when the shopper will receive an option to add an order from the Starbucks menu.