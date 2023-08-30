Over 56K Michigan children are set to lose their childcare if funding is not protected

An estimated 56,648 Michigan children are set to lose their childcare beginning Sept. 30 if Congress does not act to protect funding.

During the pandemic, the federal government invested in childcare programs. The money went to daycares, making it more affordable for families who needed it.

“There’s already not enough childcare providers,” said Jeff Miles, Vice President of United Ways Community Impact.

More than 4,000 childcare jobs will be lost, and another 1,261 childcare programs are projected to close.

Miles expects some parents will either have to reduce their work hours or quit altogether as a result.

“Transportation and childcare are the two biggest barriers to employment in our region, so we need to make sure families have better access,” Miles said.

Michigan parents are projected to lose $152 million in earnings, employer productivity losses are expected to amount to $162 million, and the state will have $5.3 million less in income tax revenue.

Miles is encouraging families to start speaking with providers now to see how the change in funding may impact them.

If you live in Wayne County, you can visit Connect4CareKids.org.

Families can determine their eligibility for other state-funded programs like the Great Start Readiness Program or Head Start.

All providers have been screened in advance, and childcare centers will contact you directly.

You can also find out about subsidies you may be eligible for if you prefer to use a private daycare.

You can also visit GreatStartToQuality.org if you live elsewhere in the state.