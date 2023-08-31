MIPics: Miss the super blue moon Wednesday night? See viewer photos of it here

A blue supermoon rising over Middle Straits Lake in West Bloomfield. Photo submitted to MIPics by Insider user fitforeverphotography.

It was the best of moons, it was the brightest of moons.

Did you miss the rare super blue moon shining over Michigan on Wednesday night? Don’t fret: Our Insiders captured beautiful and detailed glimpses of the uncommon sight.

The full moon on the night of Aug. 30 was the third of four full moons in this astrological season, which earned it the title of a “blue moon” -- because of its rarity, not its actual color. Blue moons occur about every two-and-a-half years.

The blue moon was also considered a supermoon, since it appeared much bigger and brighter due to its closer proximity to the earth.

Our viewers shared pictures of the rare moon via MIPics -- check some of them out below.

Obxmarkus Good morning blue moon from Walled Lake, MI 5 hours ago 0 Detroit

MarioNow "Blue Moon" tonight isn't really blue, but it's still impressive. 📸🌕 Canon R3 + EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM + Extender EF 2x III @ 1200mm, ISO 200, 1/250, f/11 #superbluemoon #supermoon #bluemoon #fruitmoon #fullmoon #moon 11 hours ago 1 Detroit

fitforeverphotography The Super Blue Moon rising over Middle Straits Lake in West Bloomfield. 14 hours ago 0 Detroit

Darcy Litchfield Blue Moon over Anchor Bay, Aug 30, 2023. Picture taken by Anne Webb 3 hours ago 0 New Baltimore

Our viewers share photos to MIPics of anything from weather and storms, to local events and happenings, to adorable pets -- and some photos get featured on air and online!

Have some great pictures of your own? Share them to MIPics here.