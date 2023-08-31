68º
MIPics: Miss the super blue moon Wednesday night? See viewer photos of it here

Metro Detroiters share photos of rare moon

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

A blue supermoon rising over Middle Straits Lake in West Bloomfield. Photo submitted to MIPics by Insider user fitforeverphotography. (WDIV)

It was the best of moons, it was the brightest of moons.

Did you miss the rare super blue moon shining over Michigan on Wednesday night? Don’t fret: Our Insiders captured beautiful and detailed glimpses of the uncommon sight.

The full moon on the night of Aug. 30 was the third of four full moons in this astrological season, which earned it the title of a “blue moon” -- because of its rarity, not its actual color. Blue moons occur about every two-and-a-half years.

The blue moon was also considered a supermoon, since it appeared much bigger and brighter due to its closer proximity to the earth.

Our viewers shared pictures of the rare moon via MIPics -- check some of them out below.

Mitch and Marcy

Sharing our beautiful Blue Moon from Boyne City! We couldn’t resist it’s so pretty.

Bloomfield Hills
Jennifer Geberdt

Blue Moon as seen from Bishop Park, Wyandotte Michigan 8-30-23 @ 8:30 pm.

Wyandotte
Obxmarkus

Good morning blue moon from Walled Lake, MI

Detroit
Brian luallen

Very beautiful moon rise tonight.

Capac
MarioNow

"Blue Moon" tonight isn't really blue, but it's still impressive. 📸🌕 Canon R3 + EF 600mm f/4L IS II USM + Extender EF 2x III @ 1200mm, ISO 200, 1/250, f/11 #superbluemoon #supermoon #bluemoon #fruitmoon #fullmoon #moon

Detroit
Mark Hewer

Passenger jet flies across Supermoon

Detroit
Cassburger

Super Blue Moon 2023

Wyandotte
fitforeverphotography

The Super Blue Moon rising over Middle Straits Lake in West Bloomfield.

Detroit
Kat Steiner

Beautiful Blue Moon

Unknown

Super Blue Moon!

Novi
Darcy Litchfield

Blue Moon over Anchor Bay, Aug 30, 2023. Picture taken by Anne Webb

New Baltimore
Char

Super blue moon 8-30-2023 South Monroe

Tecumseh

Our viewers share photos to MIPics of anything from weather and storms, to local events and happenings, to adorable pets -- and some photos get featured on air and online!

Have some great pictures of your own? Share them to MIPics here.

