MIPics: Miss the super blue moon Wednesday night? See viewer photos of it here

It was the best of moons, it was the brightest of moons.
Did you miss the rare super blue moon shining over Michigan on Wednesday night? Don’t fret: Our Insiders captured beautiful and detailed glimpses of the uncommon sight.
The full moon on the night of Aug. 30 was the third of four full moons in this astrological season, which earned it the title of a “blue moon” -- because of its rarity, not its actual color. Blue moons occur about every two-and-a-half years.
The blue moon was also considered a supermoon, since it appeared much bigger and brighter due to its closer proximity to the earth.
Our viewers shared pictures of the rare moon via MIPics -- check some of them out below.
Mitch and Marcy
Sharing our beautiful Blue Moon from Boyne City! We couldn’t resist it’s so pretty.
fitforeverphotography
The Super Blue Moon rising over Middle Straits Lake in West Bloomfield.
Our viewers share photos to MIPics of anything from weather and storms, to local events and happenings, to adorable pets -- and some photos get featured on air and online!
