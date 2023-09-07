Man accused of arson in Macomb County house fire, no injuries reported

RICHMOND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 7, in connection with a Richmond Township house fire.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Pratt Road at about 3 a.m., where they found an attached garage fully engulfed in flames.

The victims of the house fire, two adults and three children, were able to safely escape without injury.

The homeowner said he heard a loud noise and when he went to investigate, he found his garage on fire. He reportedly saw and identified the suspect leaving his front yard and leaving in a vehicle that was parked on the road near the house.

Authorities said deputies went to the suspect’s home and were able to take him into custody. He is currently lodged at the Macomb County Jail.