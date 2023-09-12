69º
Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour at LCA rescheduled to 2024 due to health concerns of Steven Tyler

Tyler said he received strict doctor’s not to sing for the next 30 days

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

FILE - Tom Hamilton, from left, Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, John Douglas and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith, perform on Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston. Aerosmith will be touring a city near you for the last time to celebrate their 50-plus years of being together. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced Monday, May 1, 2023 the dates for their farewell tour called Peace Out starting Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP, file) (Winslow Townson, 2022 Invision)

DETROIT – Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (Sept. 18) has been rescheduled to Jan. 29, 2024, due to health concerns of lead singer Steven Tyler.

Tyler said he received strict doctor’s not to sing for the next 30 days.

“To all our fans, I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” said Tyler. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

All tickets for the previously scheduled performances would be honored for the new date, so concertgoers should hold on to their tickets.

