Aerosmith’s ‘Peace Out’ farewell tour at LCA rescheduled to 2024 due to health concerns of Steven Tyler

DETROIT – Aerosmith’s Peace Out farewell tour at Little Caesars Arena on Monday (Sept. 18) has been rescheduled to Jan. 29, 2024, due to health concerns of lead singer Steven Tyler.
“To all our fans, I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days,” said Tyler. “I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”
All tickets for the previously scheduled performances would be honored for the new date, so concertgoers should hold on to their tickets.