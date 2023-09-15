UAW President Shawn Fain speaks after strike against Big Three begins

DETROIT – The president of the United Auto Workers spoke after the midnight deadline passed and a strike began against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

This is the first time the union has struck against all of the Big Three automakers at the same time.

“Tonight, for the first time in our history, we will strike all three of the Big Three at once,” Fain said just before the deadline passed. “We are using a new strategy: the stand up strike.”

Fain said workers at GM Wentzville Assembly, the Stellantis Toledo Assembly Complex, and the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only) are the first to strike.

“These three units are being called to stand up and walk out on strike at midnight tonight,” Fain said.

The remaining UAW workers are being directed to continue working under an expired agreement. There will be no contract extension.

Fain said those who continue working cannot be fired or disciplined without reason. Management can’t change the terms and conditions of work in their plants.

The strategy behind the “stand up” strike is to keep the three companies guessing and give the UAW maximum negotiating leverage, Fain said.

A mass rally at the UAW-Ford Joint Trusts Center is planned for 4 p.m. Friday.