New bill by Michigan lawmaker could mandate FAFSA participation for students

A Michigan lawmaker is pushing for all high school seniors to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

State Senator Darrin Camilleri (D-Trenton) introduced the bill.

“Only 50% of Michigan students fill out the FAFSA,” said Camilleri. “They are leaving over $100 million of federal financial aid on the table simply because half of our students don’t fill out the form.” Financial Aid

Camilleri said FAFSA made college a reality for him as he was the first in his family to earn a four-year college degree.

“Kalamazoo College is one of the most expensive in the state, and the reason I was able to go to Kalamazoo College was because I filled out the FAFSA and received significant financial aid,” Camilleri said.

The bill would require high school seniors to fill out FAFSA or an opt-out form. Camilleri believes this one step would make a big difference.

“There are so many students who are in this exact situation and are only looking at the price tag of college and not realizing that there is so much support and help to get them to afford it,” Camilleri said.

A new online FAFSA form will be launched in December and is expected to simplify the process.