UAW strike map: Workers at 43 facilities on strike amid Big Three talks

DETROIT – The United Auto Workers Union is currently striking at 43 facilities, and the strike could expand on Friday.

UAW President Shawn Fain is expected to address members live on social media on Friday -- a setup he has used the last two Fridays to announce additional strike locations at the facilities of Detroit’s Big Three automakers.

Fain has been hosting weekly updates for members on Fridays as negotiations continue between the union and the prominent carmakers. The UAW did initiate a simultaneous strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford Motor Company for the first time in history, but only began striking at three of their facilities. Over the last few weeks, the union first expanded the strike to include 38 GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers, and then again to include two more GM and Ford plants.

In his announcement on Friday, Oct. 6, Fain could identify more strike locations, though it isn’t entirely clear if that’s the plan as of Thursday. Negotiations have been ongoing between the union and the carmakers, but no deal has been reached yet -- though Ford did provide a new offer to the union this week.

Rather than striking at every Big Three facility all at once, the union is targeting strikes at increasingly valuable locations in hopes of creating leverage with the companies. The hope, as with most strikes, is to speed up the bargaining process and to push automakers to honor the UAW’s aggressive list of demands that seeks to provide better pay and benefits to its workers.

The targeted strikes also help the union to stretch out its strike fund, which was around $825 million before the strike began. This fund helps pay members on the picket line while they’re not working.

If Fain does announce additional strike locations, UAW-represented workers at those locations are likely to walk out the same day. The announcement is scheduled for 2 p.m.

So far, about 25,000 of the UAW’s 146,000 autoworkers were striking as of Thursday.

UAW strike map

Here’s a list of the auto facilities where UAW workers were on strike as of Thursday, Oct. 5:

GM

Wentzville Assembly

Davison Road Processing Center

Flint Processing Center

Lansing Redistribution

Pontiac Redistribution

Willow Run Redistribution

Ypsilanti Processing Center

Chicago Parts Distribution

Cincinnati Parts Distribution

Hudson, Wisconsin Parts Distribution

Denver Parts Distribution

Reno Parts Distribution Center

Rancho Cucamonga Parts Distribution

Fort Worth Parts Distribution

Martinsburg, West Virginia Parts Distribution

Jackson, Mississippi Parts Distribution

Charlotte, North Carolina Parts Distribution

Memphis AC Delco Parts Distribution

Philadelphia Parts Distribution

Lansing Delta Township plant

Stellantis

Toledo Assembly Complex

Centerline Packaging

Centerline Warehouse

Marysville

Sherwood (Warren)

Warren Parts

Quality Engineering Center (Auburn Hills)

Romulus

Chicago

Cleveland

Milwaukee

Minneapolis

Denver

Los Angeles

Portland, Oregon

Atlanta

Winchester, Virginia

Orlando

Dallas

New York

Boston

Ford

Michigan Assembly Plant (final assembly and paint only)

Chicago Assembly Plant

