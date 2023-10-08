$1M winning Powerball ticket purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe in Macomb

(Keith Srakocic, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

Someone in Michigan won $1 million by matching all five white ball numbers in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.

The $1 million winning Powerball ticket for the Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, drawing was purchased at Northview Wine Shoppe in Macomb.

Here are the winning Powerball numbers for Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023: 47-54-57-60-65 and Red Ball number 19. The Power Play option was 3x.

Nobody claimed the jackpot, and the prize has now climbed to $1.55 billion with a cash option of $679.8 million. People in Iowa and Maine won $2 million and people in several other states won $1 million.

This is the first time in Powerball history that back-to-back jackpot cycles have created billion dollar grand prizes. The Powerball jackpot was last won on July 19 in California, when a single ticket won a jackpot worth $1.08 billion.

More about Powerball

Powerball tickets are $2 per play. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Tickets may be purchased until 9:45 p.m. the day of the drawing at retailers throughout the state. Tickets also may be purchased online at MichiganLottery.com.

Jackpot winners can choose to receive their prize in an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years, or a lump sum payment. Both advertised prize options are before federal and jurisdictional taxes.