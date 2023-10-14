Gaza residents try to flee south after timely warning from Israel’s military expires

Gaza residents are trying to flee south after a timely warning from Israel’s military expires.

They gave residents 24 hours to evacuate the territory, and on Friday (Oct. 13), that time is up.

Ahead of an anticipated full-scale ground invasion, one that will be a challenge for Israeli troops as Hamas fighters use an underground network of tunnels to their advantage.

Israel gave 1.1 million Palestinians in northern Gaza 24 hours to head south to save their lives.

Some heeded the order, fleeing in vehicles, on foot, and horse-drawn carts. But most have not left, according to our contacts inside Gaza.

All of Gaza’s borders are shut. Aid workers say a humanitarian corridor must be opened to at least allow in food, water, and medicine to southern Gaza.

“This will be my last video,” said an Aid. “Everybody from Gaza is moving towards where we are. One million people. No food, no water, and still, they’re bombing them as they leave. Where are we going to put them? But my thought is all these people in the hospital cannot be evacuated. Where’s humanity? Where are people’s hearts in the world to let this happen in this day and age? May God help us. Goodbye”

The United States is working on multiple fronts to keep the war from spreading. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was in Qatar Friday (Oct. 13), meeting with Middle Eastern leaders.

“Let’s not lose sight of why this is happening,” said Blinken. “Israel is conducting operations in Gaza because Hamas carried out terrorist attacks.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Israel pledging U.S. Support. Back in Washington, President Joe Biden on 60 Minutes pledging to secure the release of American hostages.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them,” said Biden.