Ex-Fraser High School employee charged with sexually abusing a minor

WARREN, Mich. – A former EduStaff employee working at Fraser High School was arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Robert Lindsay, 25, had resigned prior to the arrest. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct person under 13. If convicted, he will face a minimum of 25 years in prison.
Fraser Public Schools said they are working with police as they investigate. A statement from the district and EduStaff can be read below.
“A former Fraser EduStaff employee was arrested on charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Fraser Public Schools has been working closely with the Fraser Department of Public Safety (FDPS) from the start of this investigation. We are thankful for our strong partnership and shared goals to put safety first.
The person in question had resigned from their assignment at Fraser High School prior to the allegations, and they are no longer affiliated with the district.
In light of their arrest, this person is prohibited from being on district property or having contact with any of our students or their families.
We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children.”Fraser Public Schools
“EduStaff learned yesterday that Mr. Lindsay is under police investigation. Upon notification from the district, EduStaff took immediate action to put this employee on leave pending the investigation. EduStaff, like our partnering school districts, is committed to student safety, and we ensure that all our contracted employees are subject to the same rigorous background checks as regular public school employees.
We are fully supportive of the authorities, the parents, and the school on this matter, and will provide whatever assistance we can. We cannot, however, comment on specifics related to the circumstances as it is an active investigation.”EduStaff Executive Director of Human Resources Jodi Center