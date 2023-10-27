Ex-Fraser High School employee charged with sexually abusing a minor

WARREN, Mich. – A former EduStaff employee working at Fraser High School was arrested after reportedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Robert Lindsay, 25, had resigned prior to the arrest. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct person under 13. If convicted, he will face a minimum of 25 years in prison.

Fraser Public Schools said they are working with police as they investigate. A statement from the district and EduStaff can be read below.

“A former Fraser EduStaff employee was arrested on charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Fraser Public Schools has been working closely with the Fraser Department of Public Safety (FDPS) from the start of this investigation. We are thankful for our strong partnership and shared goals to put safety first. The person in question had resigned from their assignment at Fraser High School prior to the allegations, and they are no longer affiliated with the district. In light of their arrest, this person is prohibited from being on district property or having contact with any of our students or their families. We are committed to the safety of our students and expect all staff to adhere to the highest ethical practices and conduct. We will not tolerate behaviors that compromise the safety of our children.” Fraser Public Schools