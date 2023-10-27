Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office sets up new plan for parents to pay $35M in unpaid child support

The numbers are staggering. According to the federal government, more than $100 billion in child support arrearages exist in the United States.

Closer to home, the Macomb County prosecutor has run the numbers for his county, and they’re equally appalling.

“About 7,500 files in this county that are $5,000 or more at $5,000 times 7,500 is $38 million,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido. “Do the math. The question I have is, I know some of these arrearages are 15,20, $25,000. We are close to $100 million in arrearages.”

If you owe more than $5,000 in back child support, it’s a felony, and there’s a warrant for your arrest.

To help clear these warrants and get money to dependent children, the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office is trying something new.

This Nov. 2, 3, 8, 9 all day with no appointment needed, you can come into the prosecutor’s office and pay or set up a plan to pay and clear your warrant without fear of legal reprisals.