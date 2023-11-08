UAW President Shawn Fain talks strike, what was ‘won at the Big Three′

DETROIT – UAW President Shawn Fain took to social media Wednesday, Nov. 8, to discuss the stand-up strike and what was “won at the Big Three.”

UAW members across the U.S. have been voting to either approve or reject the union’s tentative agreements reached with the Big Three automakers after months of negotiations and a major weekslong strike. So far, the majority of autoworkers who have voted in the ratification process have been in favor of the tentative deals.

---> Read on: Some Flint GM workers reject tentative UAW agreement with voting underway

With the indications that not everyone is happy with the tentative deals, Fain spoke to clarify what the union accomplished against Detroit’s automakers.

“For the first time in UAW history the Big Three had to pay us back for striking them,” Fain said. “That’s when you know you’ve won.”

He also let the membership know that there’s nothing much to be gained by going back to the bargaining table, claiming “we legitimately believe that we squeezed every penny we could get out of these companies.”

Fain spoke of the wage gains, quicker paths to top pay, EV plants included in the national agreement and a car leasing program at Stellantis he intends to bring to Ford and GM in a few years. While speaking of how the automakers whipsawed them for years, he had something he wanted members to consider.

“A divided union is a weak union. We can’t have dozens of different pay tiers to keep us fighting among ourselves,” Fain said. “We need to be focused on fighting corporate greed at the Big Three and everyone else. As long as we are divided by wage, we’re weak.”

Dr. Marick Masters, a business professor at Wayne State University, said Fain is doing what’s necessary to get approved deals at all three companies.

“He has every reason to be optimistic that they will support it, but it’s important to make the case and not take their support for granted,” Masters said.

Currently, the deal with Ford is getting overwhelming support from the UAW. Details regarding the votes for the Stellantis and GM agreements have not been revealed outside of two locals giving the deal a thumbs down.

Ratification of the agreements could take weeks.