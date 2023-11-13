Detroit Tree Lighting 2023: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – The 20th annual Detroit Tree Lightning ceremony returns to Campus Martius Park this November.

The yearly tradition has grown every year since it first started, bringing thousands to Downtown Detroit to ring in the holiday season.

The 20th anniversary of the event is dubbed “Merry & Bright: 20 Years of Holiday Lights,” and remains free to attend. Here’s what you need to know.

When is the 2023 Detroit Tree Lighting?

Friday, Nov. 17, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Minors are welcome to attend the Tree Lighting from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) while they attend the event.

Where is the 2023 Detroit Tree Lighting event?

In the middle of Campus Martius Park in Downtown Detroit.

Convenient and affordable parking and transit options are available steps away from Campus Martius Park, including public transit such as DDOT, SMART Bus (plus FAST), Detroit People Mover, QLINE and MoGo. For parking needs, organizers recommend you check ParkWhiz for additional parking options.

What else is planned for the 2023 event?

Visitors can enjoy live entertainment, Olympic figure skaters, and award-winning local performers and skating clubs. The night will also feature amazing lighting attractions, holiday shopping, hot chocolate giveaways, food trucks, visits from Santa and more free activities.

The signature event will be marked by a stellar lineup of live entertainment including -- here’s more from the Downtown Detroit Partnership:

Nathan Chen will perform on the Rink at Campus Martius Park. Chen took home the gold and silver medals at the 2022 Olympics, is a three-time World Champion.

Headlining the MGM Detroit Main Stage at Campus Martius Park will be award-winning, acclaimed American country singer and Flint, Michigan native Miko Marks. Marks was named an inductee to CMT’s “Next Women of Country” class of 2022.

Adding to the impressive headline talent Paul Russell, social media sensation, whose viral hit song ‘Lil Boo Thang’ has garnered millions of views on TikTok.

Broadway star Talia Suskauer currently playing Elphaba in WICKED on Broadway, will be delivering an exceptional vocal performance.

Anna Cobb, a professional figure skater and choreographer from Flint, Michigan, Recently, Cobb toured with Disney On Ice, dazzling crowds with her mesmerizing performance as Elsa from “Frozen.”

Other performances of note include Detroit natives Drey Skonie, Corrin Barnett and the gospel duo Tasha Page-Lockhart & Clifton Lockhart. Isis Damil + JonPaul Wallace will perform a festive duet, while the Archdiocese of Detroit choir with Rooted conducted by Dr. William S. Harrison, Sr. rounds out the entertainment. Returning to serve as the “house band” for the evening The Redhouse Band, featuring six of the Detroit area’s most outstanding musicians under the direction of Darell “Red” Campbell Jr., a renowned musician, songwriter, producer and teacher who’s working with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra Civic Youth Ensembles for the eighth season.

Skating clubs across metro Detroit will show off their skills on ice: Arctic Figure Skating Club, Detroit Skating Club, Dream Detroit Skating Academy, Figure Skating Club of Birmingham, Figure Skating in Detroit, Fraser Figure Skating Club, Motown Ice Theater, New Edge Figure Skating Club and Onyx Suburban Skating Academy. Other skate performances by Daniel Palmeri, Annabelle Wilkins, and Brooklyn Wybo.

Will food and drink be available?

FOOD TRUCK LINEUP: