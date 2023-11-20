Where to pick up donated food in Metro Detroit ahead of Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving just days away, a major effort is underway in Metro Detroit to help ensure families have food on the table.

Forgotten Harvest is hosting food distribution events at several locations this week to provide donated food to people in need. The charity says the need has increased 30% over previous years.

It is estimated that hundreds of families across Metro Detroit will be serviced by the charity on Monday, Nov. 20, and more on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Here are some food distribution sites that will be operating at the following times this week.

Monday, Nov. 20

Ward Church (40000 Six Mile Rd, Northville 48168) – Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Warren City Hall (1 City Square, Warren 48093) – Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Woodside Bible Church – Lake Orion (2500 Joslyn Rd, Lake Orion 48360) – Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

St. Clemente (347 S. Main St, Romeo 48065) – Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Jermaine Jackson (Cairns) (9157 Gratiot, Detroit 48213) – Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Feed Your Neighborhood (3030 Fairview St, Detroit 48214) – Monday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Bethesda Christian Church (14000 Metropolitan Pkwy, Sterling Hgts. 48314) – Monday, 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

MP-Catholic Charities/La Casa Amigas (76 Williams, Pontiac 48341) – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Silver Lake Church of the Nazarene (520 W. Walton, Pontiac 48342) – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Making it happen – Drop and Go (1460 Coolidge Hwy, River Rouge 48218) – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

New Bethel Baptist Church (8430 C. L. Franklin Blvd, Detroit 48206) – Tuesday, 9 a.m.-noon

Hand Up Inc (9650 Wayne Rd, Romulus 48174) – Tuesday, 10 a.m.-noon

Patton Recreation Center (2301 Woodmere St, Detroit 48209) – Tuesday, 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Northwest Church of Christ (5151 Oakman, Detroit 48204) – Tuesday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 22

Project Healthy (14000 W. 7 Mile, Detroit 48342) – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

Anne Visger Preparatory Academy (11121 West Jefferson, River Rouge 48218) – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon

Jesus Tabernacle of Deliverance (11001 Chalmers Rd, Detroit 48213) – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon

Metropolitan Church of Nazarene (18945 Frazho, Roseville 48066) – Wednesday, 9 a.m.-noon

St. Isidore Catholic Church (18201 23 Mile Rd, Macomb 48042) – Wednesday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Ser Metro – Michigan (9301 Michigan, Detroit 48201) – Wednesday, 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Nexus Detroit (15125 Burt Rd, Detroit 48223) – Wednesday, 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

Forgotten Harvest’s pantries are closed Thursday through the weekend for the Thanksgiving holiday.

