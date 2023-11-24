Don’t cry! Tanker crash spills milk, closes Grand Rapids highway

Why buy the cow when the milk is spilled all over the freeway and impacting traffic?!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Friday’s morning commute was udder chaos for residents of Grand Rapids after a truck carrying milk crashed on US-131.

It’s unknown how many gallons of milk spilled onto the freeway.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 8 a.m. on the northbound lanes of US-131 near Wealthy Street. All northbound lanes have been closed as crews work to clean the spilled milk.

Michigan State Police said the milk cannot be washed off the freeway because it would be toxic to fish in the water system. Crews believe it could take several hours to clean the spill.

Police believe speed was a factor in the collision. The driver was uninjured.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.