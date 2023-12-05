GTA VI: What experts say about children playing

DETROIT – After a decade of waiting, we’re finally getting our first glimpse of Grand Theft Auto VI and it’s the talk of the town for anyone in the gaming world.

The game is expected to be one of the best-selling video games of all time. The franchise is loved by many across generations, but the experts are worried about the potential effects on children playing.

“The game looks fantastic. It looks way more realistic than it was,” said Cayden Thuen.

The highly anticipated game is set for release in 2025. But with more realistic graphics, some are worried about what can happen to a young mind playing the game. As you can imagine some parents won’t let their kids anywhere near the game because of the sex, drugs and other mature themes.

“No, I wouldn’t. It provokes violence. But I know a lot of people that do play it,” said parent, Gary Morris.

Dr. Ibrahim Sablaban, a psychiatrist with Beaumont Behavioral Health, said it’s not at all something you want your kid to be playing.

“We’ve known since the early 2000s that video games that potentiate violence, that have people jump into violent positions and violent characters, they don’t necessarily turn people into psychopaths, but when we’re talking about youth, they increase qualities that we don’t really associate with healthy child development,” Dr. Sablaban explained.

Some would say it’s no different than watching a violent movie on TV. But the difference is the exposure time.

“We’re not really designed to withhold that much violence on a consistent basis. When you’re playing a game like Grand Theft Auto you go out and shoot a bunch of people,” Dr. Sablaban added.

Either way, Cayden said he turned out fine after playing the games since he was a child himself.

“I was never an angry kid. I just played the game for fun,” Cayden recalled.

“Nobodys saying, ‘Don’t play GTA.’ Nobody’s saying, ‘Don’t buy a copy yourself.’ We’re just saying don’t give it to a 10-year-old. Don’t give it to a 15-year-old,” Dr. Sablaban insisted.

With parental settings, parents may restrict the game from being played by children. But with friends and classmates, If kids really want to play, they’ll find a way.