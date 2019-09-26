3 top spots for home decor in Detroit

Shopping for home decor?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top home decor sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for home decor.

1. Hugh

Topping the list is Midtown's Hugh, situated at 4240 Cass Ave., Suite 107. With 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, the furniture store and gift shop, which offers home decor and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

2. Nest

Next up, Midtown's Nest, located at 460 W. Canfield St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the kitchen and bath spot, which offers home decor and more, 4.5 stars out of 21 reviews.

3. Nora

Nora, a gift shop that offers home decor and more in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4240 Cass Ave. Suite 109, to see for yourself.

