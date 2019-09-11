3 top spots for soups in Detroit

Looking to sample the best soups around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top soup spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. ima

PHOTO: CHRIS M./YELP

Topping the list is ima. Located at 2015 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the spot to score soups and noodles is the highest-rated soup spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 415 reviews on Yelp.

2. Andrews on the Corner

PHOTO: SOPHIA D./YELP

Rivertown's Andrews on the Corner, located at 201 Joseph Campau St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the New American spot, which offers soups and salads, four stars out of 80 reviews.

3. Lunchtime Global

Photo: CAROLYN E./Yelp

Lunchtime Global, a spot to score soups and sandwiches located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 59 Yelp reviews. Head over to 660 Woodward Ave., First National Building to see for yourself.

