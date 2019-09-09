4 top spots for tacos in Detroit

Need more tacos in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top taco sources in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Bakersfield

Topping the list is Bakersfield. Located at 3100 Woodward Ave. in Midtown, the bar is the highest-rated taco spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 455 reviews on Yelp.

2. Jose's Tacos

PHOTO: HAWAIICALLS 1./YELP

Next up is downtown's Jose's Tacos, situated at 3100 Woodward Avenue. With four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score tacos has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Dos Locos Tacos

Photo: DOS LOCOS TACOS/Yelp

Dos Locos Tacos, located at 10337 Joseph Campau Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score tacos and more four stars out of 37 reviews.

4. Tacos El Caballo

PHOTO: TARA L./YELP

Tacos El Caballo, a food truck that offers tacos and more in Springwells, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1436 Springwells St. to see for yourself.

