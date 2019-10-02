5 top spots for accessories in Detroit

Got a need for accessories?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top accessory outlets in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for accessories.

1. Well Done Goods

Photo: BETHANY S./Yelp

Topping the list is Well Done Goods. Located at 1440 Gratiot Ave., Suite 1D in Lafayette Park, the baby gear, furniture and customized merchandise spot, which offers accessories and more, is the highest-rated accessory spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Peacock Room

Photo: TAIYYAB Z./Yelp

Next up, Wayne State's The Peacock Room, located at 15 E. Kirby St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the women's clothing spot, which offers accessories and more, 4.5 stars out of 58 reviews.

3. SMPLFD

SMPLFD, a men's clothing and screen printing/t-shirt printing spot that offers accessories and more in Islandview, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 12 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2905 Beaufait St. to see for yourself.

4. Detroit Threads

Check out Detroit Threads, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. You can find the men's clothing spot, which offers accessories, music and DVDs, at 10238 Joseph Campau St.

5. Spectacles

Finally, there's Spectacles, a downtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews. Stop by 230 E. Grand River Ave. to hit up the women's and men's clothing spot, which offers accessories and more, the next time you're on the hunt for some new items.

