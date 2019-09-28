Check out 4 top affordable art galleries in Detroit

Looking to try the best art galleries in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable art galleries in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Heidelberg Project

Photo: ANDA N./Yelp

Topping the list is Heidelberg Project. Located at 3600 Heidelberg St. in McDougall-Hunt, the art gallery is the highest-rated cheap art gallery in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 111 reviews on Yelp.

The Heidelberg Project is described as an "outdoor art environment" in Detroit with art from around the neighborhood.

2. Oloman Cafe

Photo: OLOMAN CAFE/Yelp

Next up is Oloman Cafe, situated at 10215 Joseph Campau Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 27 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery, venue/event space and cafe has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option. Grab a matcha latte and pastry with pistachio cream and cardamom filling with a view of artwork from various artists.

3. Scarab Club

Photo: MYTHY H./Yelp

Scarab Club, an art gallery and venue/event space in Art Center, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 217 Farnsworth St. to see for yourself. Enjoy any of the current exhibitions that include installations, paintings, sculptures, photographs and more.

4. Red Bull House of Art

Photo: KARL W./Yelp

Finally, check out Red Bull House of Art, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the art gallery and the local flavor of the neighborhood by heading over to 1551 Winder St. View abstract paintings and artwork at Red Bull House of Art.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.