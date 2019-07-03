Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to open in Detroit

Itching to hit up the newest businesses to open in Detroit? From an Asian restaurant to a bar, read on for the newest destinations to debut recently.

Pao Detroit

Pao Detroit is a downtown Asian fusion spot, that recently opened at 114 W. Adams St.

Pao Detroit provides a fine dining experience, featuring a surf and turf Asian menu that ranges from octopus to lamb. Look for seafood like salmon sashimi, crispy rock shrimp with a garlic chili sauce and a tuna taco, served with pico de gallo and sambal aioli.

Shield's

Shield's is a pizza spot, that recently opened at 5057 Woodward Ave. in Wayne State.

Choose from a list of specialty pizzas such as the Gold Medal pizza with Romano cheeses, Italian banana peppers and sweet red bell peppers. Or try the grilled chicken Parmesan pizza with tomato basil sauce, topped with brick cheese, tomatoes, grilled chicken, fresh mushrooms and a hint of garlic.

Cøllect

Now open at 1454 Gratiot Ave., Floor 2, Gather in Lafayette Park is Cøllect, a beer bar and kombucha spot.

Located in Eastern Market, Collect has 14 taps and serves both American and international craft beers, according to Eater Detroit. The bar also serves a menu of handhelds, salads and brunch items. Try a rosé cider or red ale beer with a plate of umami fries with garlic salt, miso aioli and barbecue-spiced wings, with a side of house-made buttermilk ranch for dipping.

