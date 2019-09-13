Check out the 3 most popular spots in Detroit's Springwells neighborhood

Visiting Springwells or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican steakhouse to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Springwells, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. El Asador

Topping the list is steakhouse and Mexican spot El Asador, which offers seafood and more. Located at 1312 Springwells St., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 312 reviews on Yelp.

Look for various options that include: lobster tacos featuring cold water lobster; fajita burritos featuring a choice of protein, roasted vegetables, refried beans, onions, peppers and a three cheese blend; and chicken flautas, which are three corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken and topped with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapeño peppers, guacamole, green olives and sour cream.

2. Tacos El Caballo

Next up is food truck Tacos El Caballo, which offers tacos and more, situated at 1436 Springwells St. With five stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Choose from a menu of tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tostadas and ceviche o carne. The proteins range from chicken and chorizo to tongue and pork.

3. Sheila's Bakery

Finally, Sheila's Bakery is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2142 Springwells St., 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews.

Stop by for cakes, croissants, cookies and other baked goods. Yelpers mention the tres leches cake.

