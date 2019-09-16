Check out the 3 top spots in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood

Spending time in Midtown? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a brunch restaurant to a bakery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Midtown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Selden Standard

Photo: JUSTIN W./Yelp

Topping the list is New American and breakfast/brunch spot Selden Standard, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 3921 Second Ave., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,064 reviews on Yelp.

Selden Standard provides lunch, dinner and brunch menus. Expect dishes like wild salmon and Sichuan lamb sausage served with cucumber, chili oil and yogurt.

2. Empire Kitchen And Cocktails

Photo: EMPIRE KITCHEN AND COCKTAILS/Yelp

Next up is cocktail bar and New American spot Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, situated at 3148 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Empire Kitchen and Cocktails features a 30-foot bar that serves cocktails, small plates, salads, pizza, sandwiches, sides and more. Look for a classic margherita pizza and shrimp pasta with sautéed shrimp, spinach and a Calabrian chili tomato cream sauce.

3. Avalon International Breads

Photo: BRITTANY S./Yelp

Avalon International Breads, a bakery that offers sandwiches and coffee and tea, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 300 Yelp reviews. Head over to 422 W. Willis St. to see for yourself.

Find fresh baked breads, sweets, brunch and lunch items at Avalon International Breads. Indulge in treats like pecan brioche sticky buns with cinnamon butter rolled into it and Rivard Street garlic ciabatta featuring roasted garlic.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.