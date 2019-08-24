Check out these 3 new downtown Detroit businesses

Want to check out the freshest new spots downtown? From a cocktail bar and traditional American spot to a grocery store, read on for a list of the newest destinations to make their debut in this part of Detroit.

Friend & Associate

501 Monroe

Friend & Associate is a cocktail bar and New American spot.

This new business offers a Sunday brunch and dinner selection that consist of various appetizers, salads, meat dishes, soups, pasta, desserts and more. The food choices range from barbecue quail with Moroccan spices, charred tomato compote and basil potato puree to a king crab Benedict with butter-poached king crab, poached eggs, wilted spinach and hollandaise.

Friend & Associate currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating that it has been a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Berj A. who reviewed Friend & Associate on Aug. 10, wrote, "We went here on a Friday night with a group of eight…All of us tried the various appetizers, and we were all pleased by what we got. I went with the corn bisque and really enjoyed it."

Chris P. noted, "[It had the] friendliest service in Greektown. [It was a] great vibe and creative, fresh food choices. You're going to want to try the Eyes on Erin cocktail and the Labneh Semifreddo dessert."

Friend & Associate is open from 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m.–10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m.–9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)

Poppin Top Hat

1376 Broadway St. Photo: POPPIN Top HAT/Yelp

Poppin Top Hat is a popcorn shop and party and event planning spot.

Poppin Top Hat specializes in an assortment of savory and sweet popcorn flavors. Look for options like pizza, Southwest jalapeño, macaroni and cheese, banana cream and birthday cake to name a few. Sizes range from mini to extra large. According to the business' Facebook page, "Poppin Top Hat is a new popcorn shop in the heart of Downtown Detroit that offers over 50 delicious, handcrafted and fresh in-store popped popcorn."

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp, Poppin Top Hat has been receiving positive attention.

Yelper Tommy T., who reviewed Poppin Top Hat on Aug.18, wrote, "… I ended up buying about six different flavors, but I can't remember them all. All the traditional ones, such as caramel, cheese [and] butter, were on point. Caramel was my favorite. There a was Detroit-themed one that the office really liked..."

Aleatha H. noted, [I] stopped in this establishment for a bottle of water and ended up with bags of yummy popcorn… There were so many flavors to choose from [;] I was very impressed! I decided on the strawberry cheesecake popcorn and the simple butter popcorn. Both were amazing!"

Poppin Top Hat is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

Plum Market

500 Woodward Ave. PHOTO: CHRISTOPHER C./YELP

Plum Market is a grocery store, offering beer, wine and spirits and more.

This new business is one of the several locations of the market chain and provides natural, organic and locally-crafted items. It also serves prepared food, wine and beer by the glass. The departments range from dairy to pastries.

Plum Market currently holds 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews on Yelp, indicating mixed attention so far.

Yelper Mercedes V., who reviewed Plum Market on July 21, wrote, "Although it's a condensed version of Plum Market, you can get the essential great tasting hot food, cold food, salad and deli sandwiches that they would serve in the big locations."

Scott L. added, "[It has a] very friendly and helpful staff. [It also] had a variety of healthcare and foodstuff…[I] loved it here and will remember it for a quick quality bite."

Plum Market is open from 6 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.–8 p.m. on weekends.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

