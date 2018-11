WATCH: 2018 Detroit Christmas Tree Lighting at Campus Martius Park

DETROIT - The 15th annual Detroit Tree Lighting was held Friday, Nov. 16 at Campus Martius Park and Beacon Park.

At Campus Martius Park:

Headlining the show at Campus Martius Park is 12-time GRAMMY award-winning, gospel artist and Detroit native CeCe Winans. Taking center ice are U.S. Olympic figure skating duo Alex Shibutani and Maia Shibutani.

Visitors can also enjoy the jazzy sounds of Ben Sharkey and The Woodward Horns plus performances by an assortment award-winning of local choirs and skating groups like the Avondale Choir and The Dearborn Crystallettes!

The evening will also mark the opening of the Cadillac Square Lodge and Markets, carriage rides and Detroit's ice skating rink!

You can watch the big lighting in the video player above.

