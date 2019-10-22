Detroit's 3 best spots to score cheap specialty food fare

Looking for a sublime specialty food meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable specialty food restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Original Gonella's

PHOTO: ALEANA W./YELP

Topping the list is Original Gonella's. Located at 295 S. Oakwood Blvd., the deli and specialty food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated low-priced specialty food restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp.

Enjoy a layered sandwich for $9 or less. Expect a smoked ham or salami cotto with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Gonella's homemade dressing.

2. Topor's Pickle Company

Photo: GARY H./Yelp

Next up is Topor's Pickle Company, situated at 2500 Orleans. With five stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp, the specialty food spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option.

If you're curious for more, we found these details about Topor's Pickle Company.

"Topor's all-natural barrel dill pickles from Detroit, Michigan," the business notes in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Kosher and made with no preservatives, these pickles are fermented and must always be refrigerated (even before opening)."

3. Better Made Potato Chips

Photo: Dia B./Yelp

Better Made Potato Chips, located at 10148 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly specialty food spot 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews. With 89 years of service and 124 products, expect snacks for under $5 each.

