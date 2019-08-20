Detroit's 4 best dive bars (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best dive bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable dive bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Whiskey in the Jar

First is Whiskey in the Jar, situated at 2741 Yemans St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, the dive bar has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Thrillist described this spot as setting its "cultural bar high" for its interesting name and willingness to play a diverse range of jukebox tunes. On the drink list, look for a wide selection of brews.

2. The Old Miami

Photo: Amanda M./Yelp

Midtown's The Old Miami, located at 3930 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive dive bar and music venue four stars out of 152 reviews.

Open since 1979, this spot has been a performance stop for world-renowned acts like The Allman Brothers Band and Patti Smith.

3. Abick's Bar

Photo: David g./Yelp

Abick's Bar, a dive bar in Michigan-Martin, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 50 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3500 Gilbert St. to see for yourself.

This bar, which has been operating for more than a century, is one of the oldest bars in Detroit. Yahoo! Travel even named this spot one of the 50 best dive bars in the country.

4. Two Way Inn

Photo: Jack M./Yelp

Finally, check out Two Way Inn, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the dive bar by heading over to 17897 Mt. Elliott St.

Established in 1876, this historic pub was founded by Colonel Philetus Norris, according to Thrillist. On the menu, look for pasta, meatloaf and veggie-infused drinks.

