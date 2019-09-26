Detroit's 4 favorite pubs (that won't break the bank)

Wondering where to find the best pubs near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable pubs in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Honest John's Bar & Grill

PHOTO: HONEST JOHN'S BAR & GRILL/YELP

Topping the list is Honest John's Bar & Grill. Located at 488 Selden St. in Midtown, the pub and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers burgers and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly pub in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 422 reviews on Yelp.

Honest John's Bar & Grill offers a varied list of cocktails, beers, burgers, sandwiches, seafood, breakfast and more. Look for a loaded brat with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, pepperoni, pickles and cheddar and served on a hoagie bun with a cold ginger beer.

2. PJ's Lager House

PHOTO: JACOB F./YELP

Corktown's PJ's Lager House, located at 1254 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced pub and music venue four stars out of 142 reviews.

In addition to a varied drink menu, PJ's Lager House offers po' boys, soups, sandwiches, brunch items, vegetarian options and more. Try the blackened catfish po' boy with fries or a corned beef hash with sautéed corned beef, red onions, green peppers and herbed potatoes topped with an egg and served with Avalon toast.

3. Small's Bar

Photo: LISA F./Yelp

Small's Bar, a pub and music venue, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 10339 Conant St. to see for yourself.

Stop by for drinks and live music from performers like The Muggs, Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri.

4. Nancy Whiskey

Photo: Jessica N./Yelp

Lastly, in Briggs, check out Nancy Whiskey, which has earned four stars out of 76 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the pub and Irish spot by heading over to 2644 Harrison St.

Open since 1902, Nancy Whiskey provides live entertainment, drinks and food.

