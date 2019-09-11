Detroit's 4 favorite spots to find low-priced Middle Eastern eats

Looking for a tasty Middle Eastern meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Middle Eastern restaurants around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Boostan Cafe

Photo: SYAIH A./Yelp

Topping the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the Middle Eastern and traditional American spot is the highest-rated affordable Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 164 reviews on Yelp.

Boostan Café offers a large assortment of dishes that consist of combination plates, hamburgers, salads, sandwiches, desserts and more. Pick up a Boostan shawarma sandwich, made with shredded chicken, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, banana peppers and Boostan sauce for $3.75, a salmon burger with fries for $5.75 or a Greek salad for $7.25.

2. La Palma

PHOTO: DOCTOR M./YELP

Next up is Midtown's La Palma, situated at 113 E. Canfield St. With four stars out of 146 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Prices range from $5.50 to $35 for single entrées. Options include salads, shawarma plates (with choices consisting of lamb, chicken or both) and more. Enjoy either vegetarian grape leaves with rice, tomatoes, onions and fresh parsley mixed with homemade sauce or ground lamb or chicken grapes leaves, mixed with fresh parsley and onions and served with tahini sauce for under $20.

3. Harmony Garden Cafe



Photo: POONAM Y./Yelp

Harmony Garden Cafe, a Middle Eastern spot and cafe in Midtown, is another low-priced go-to, with four stars out of 92 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4704 Anthony Wayne Drive to see for yourself.

This spot's menu consists of salads, soups, burgers, pita wraps and sides. The majority of the menu is priced below $10. Look for options like a lamb shawarma with grilled peppers and onions; the fattoush salad made with fresh vegetables and pita chips and served with olive oil and lemon-sumac dressing; and a pita wrap with steamed lentils and cracked wheat, topped with caramelized onions, spinach, hummus and swiss cheese.

4. Detroit Shawarma

PHOTO: DETROIT SHAWARMA/YELP

Finally, there is Detroit Shawarma, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Middle Eastern and Mediterranean spot, which offers sandwiches and more, by heading over to 19420 Woodward Ave.

Create a bowl or pita or choose a salad, wrap or any other item from the menu for under $20 (except for its catering and family tray combos). Expect options like the beef kafta kebab with seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomatoes, sumac onions and garlic sauce; crushed lentil soup and tabbouli salad with chopped parsley, tomatoes, onions, cracked wheat, extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice.

