Detroit's 5 best spots for low-priced coffee

Need more coffee in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to satisfy your cravings.

1. Avalon International Breads

PHOTO: MYTHY H./YELP

Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery, coffee and tea spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive coffee spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp. The bakery has six locations in Michigan and offers a menu of various breads, sweets and coffee, which is locally roasted just for Avalon by Mighty Good Coffee.

2. Detroit Institute Of Bagels

PHOTO: ANNETTE J./YELP

Next up is Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, situated at 1236 Michigan Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 271 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, coffee and tea spot, serving bagels and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a low-priced option. Detroit Institute of Bagels offers coffee for $2.50 or $3, along with a selection of bagels, sandwiches and other beverages.

3. Roasting Plant Detroit

Photo: AKIRA O./Yelp

Downtown Detroit's Roasting Plant Detroit, located at 660 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cheap cafe and coffee roastery 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews. From brew method to brew type, Roasting Plant Detroit provides an assortment of coffee drinks that range from $3 to $9 Try an iced latte, a flash-chilled coffee or an Americano.

4. ASHE Supply Co

PHOTO: IRIS S./YELP

ASHE Supply Co, a coffee and tea and men's clothing spot located downtown, is another much-loved, inexpensive go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 90 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1555 Broadway St. to see for yourself. ASHE Supply Co serves various brews of coffee from different regions. Enjoy a Costa Rica coffee, a macchiato or a Kenya coffee.

5. Town Hall Caffe

PHOTO: MIKE B./YELP

Over in North Rosedale Park, check out Town Hall Caffe, which has earned five stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the coffee and tea spot by heading over to 19180 Grand River Ave. Town Hall Caffe also offers tea, soup, sandwiches and more.

