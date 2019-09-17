Detroit's top 4 grocery stores to visit now

Looking to visit the top grocery stores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top grocery stores in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for grocery stores.

1. Honey Bee La Colmena

PHOTO: DAN R./YELP

Topping the list is Honey Bee La Colmena. Located at 2443 Bagley Ave. in Hubbard-Richard, the grocery store and Mexican spot is the highest-rated grocery store in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp.

2. Eatori Market

PHOTO: BEN S./YELP

Next up is downtown's Eatori Market, situated at 1215 Griswold St. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, which offers beer, wine and spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. E & L Supermercado

Photo: SARA Z./Yelp

Southwest Detroit's E & L Supermercado, located at 6000 W. Vernor Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, meat shop and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 47 reviews.

4. Whole Foods Market

PHOTO: WHOLE FOODS MARKET/YELP

Finally, over in Midtown, check out Whole Foods Market, which has earned four stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp. You can find the grocery store and organic store, which offers seafood and more, at 115 Mack Ave.

