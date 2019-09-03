Explore the 4 top spots in Detroit's Wayne State neighborhood

Visiting the Wayne State neighborhood, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a cocktail bar to a pizza place.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Wayne State, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Chartreuse

Photo: JOANNA L./Yelp

Topping the list is cocktail bar and New American spot Chartreuse, which offers tapas and more. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 623 reviews on Yelp.

Chartreuse serves signature cocktails, small plates and main entrees, featuring an assortment of cuisine. The options range from a lamb burger with tzatziki, cashew butter, onion, tomato, arugula and frisée to basil ricotta tortelloni that has Key West shrimp, sweet corn, snap peas and sun gold tomatoes.

2. The Peacock Room

Photo: TAIYYAB Z./Yelp

Next up is women's clothing spot The Peacock Room, which alsooffers accessories and more, situated at 15 E. Kirby St. With 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Find cocktail and formal dresses, jewelry and other accessories at The Peacock Room.

3. Carhartt

Women's, men's and children's clothing spot Carhartt is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 5800 Cass Ave., 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

From outerwear and shirts to hats and safety glasses, Carhartt sells a variety of clothing and accessories for intended for outdoor work. Items include hiker shoes, jeans, flame-resistant cargo pants, pull-over hoodies and fence worker gloves.

4. Tony V's Tavern

PHOTO: TONY V'S TAVERN/YELP

Tony V's Tavern, a bar that offers pizza and more, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 64 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5756 Cass Ave. to see for yourself.

Tony V's Tavern has a menu of New-York style specialty pizzas, salads, burgers and fries. Order a barbecue pizza with a Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce base, mozzarella cheese, grilled diced chicken, roasted red peppers and onions. For something different, opt for the artichoke pesto pizza with pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese and artichoke hearts.

